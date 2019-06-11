I know that the city of Galveston Planning Commission will do its due diligence and consider all facts in making a recommendation to city council concerning the American National Insurance Co. proposal to build a raised pedestrian plaza on 20th Street.
Like all previous requests, there's always public concerns. In particular, the concern of “worsen flooding,” as does other businesses in the area, American National also is impacted when heavy rains arrive. The American National building at One Moody Plaza has basement parking, so my point is why would American National build something that would make flooding worse?
And also remember that the parking garage and raised plaza could become available for public use. My vote is to approve this proposal.
Joe Garcia
Galveston
