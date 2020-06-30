Black Lives Matter leaders don't care about the Black Americans that they are entreating to join their cause. They're using the Black Lives Matter as a vehicle to spread their Marxist, communist agenda. They hate America, Donald Trump and freedom.
The leaders, reported by Christina Laila, admitted to being trained Marxist and the goal is to remove Trump. One of them, Patrisse Collors, admitted the goal is to destroy freedom. Her father and brother are reported to have been in and out of jail, shaping her intense hatred for police. Another leader, Opal Tmeti, traveled to Venezuela to cozy up to communist tyrant Maduro.
These are the anti-American BLM leaders of the communist movement to topple America. The media won't tell you this!
The young, white, educated protesters are being manipulated to support a cause that is a "Trojan Horse." A powerful tenet of a communist takeover is to erase history and its reference.
George Christie
Galveston
And to think I l almost got through all of tonight's letters without weeping for our nation's collective intelligence.
Do not ask for whom the nation weeps, it weeps for thee.
Isn't the first amendment a wonderful thing.
