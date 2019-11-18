In response to the letter by Tom Hall ("Unfounded innuendo poisons all who drink it," The Daily News, Nov. 17): Since I take, but rarely read, the newspaper (anymore), I didn’t read the commentary by David Stanowski from Nov. 14.
If Hall’s description of Stanowski claims is accurate, I agree with Stanowski and invite Hall to view my documents, and I will tell him where to find others.
For starters, a short memory lane trip: A large federal housing contract that's subject to federally mandated requirements was awarded to a new corporation that involved a photography company owner, someone involved in/with a record store, and a sheetrock person.
Don’t tell me or other residents to report the problems; the city doesn’t follow its own ordinances when it comes to protecting its own or its patron benefactors.
The city attacked the port wanting more money because the city allegedly has serious money problems. Yet per the newspaper, the city gave its city manager a huge salary increase and city employees were also given healthy raises before the port’s recent agreement to pay a minimum $300,000.
Is the city poor or is the city rich? Is this just another incident of the city spending money it doesn’t have on itself to the residents' detriment?
Susan Powell
Galveston
