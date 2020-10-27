The U.S. government got blamed for the 500 or so children that are still separated from their parents. Where are these parents? If you had lost a child you would be turning heaven and Earth trying to find them regardless of your race or home country.
Not these parents; they have one of three motives in leaving their children in custody: They're afraid of getting deported if they come for their children; they know that the nice folks of the United States will sooner or later find a home for these children and they will have a chance at the American dream; or both.
In either case, the fault isn't with the United States. It’s with the parents who exposed them to trouble in the first place and now don’t have the courage to come be reunited.
Some may have come on their own and they will eventually be happy with their new life here. All could be reunited if the parents weren't hiding so well.
President Trump missed a real opportunity by not driving home this point in the last debate.
Ken Davis
Bayou Vista
(1) comment
Biden: They, in fact, were given a date to show up for their hearing. They were released. And guess what, they showed up for the hearing.
Now think. IF they "showed up for their hearing" as Biden stated at the last debate, why didn't they ask for their children?????
Why didn't the media pick up on this obvious contradiction?
Was Trump right?
Trump: They don’t come back.
So it's "¡ Adios hijos !"
