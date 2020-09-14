Lyndon Johnson walked away from the presidency because of some 59,000 American servicemen lost in Vietnam over a period of roughly 12 years, most of which when he wasn't president.
In less than a year, 190,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, a killer pandemic Trump apparently knew about and denied, yet many think he deserves another term.
COVID-19 isn't the only thing killing Americans — it's accompanied by prolific ignorance.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
(2) comments
Anyone blaming President Trump for the pandemic deaths is working with a partisan perspective, not with reality.
Under our Federal form of government each governors responsible for how the pandemic was treated. Some did well, some not so. If you remove the states governed by Democrat governors the rest of the United States did well.
What was the President's LEGAL role? Supply each state with what was needed. He conferenced with each governor providing what was requested: hospitals, medical staff, PPE, ventilators, etc.
If Trump had the power he would have told the inept governors, " YOU"RE FIRED!" but he does not have that authority.
If there is any "ignorance" it comes from those who do not understand how this LEGALLY works.
[thumbup]E G Wiley
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.