There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty By JOHN DAVID Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The right loves to talk about freedom and liberty, but are they really about one or the other?The answer is no.If conservatives truly espoused those concepts, they wouldn’t push so hard for policies that would definitely hurt most Americans.They wouldn’t suppress voting rights. They wouldn’t eliminate the social safety net. They wouldn’t make their religious beliefs the law of the land. They wouldn’t meddle in people’s personal affairs.When I hear the right chirp about freedom and liberty being under attack, I do believe they have a point.That’s because the freedom and liberty of those who aren’t like them, let alone think like them, is under attack.So how do smart, sane Americans fight back? Bailey Jones Jul 22, 2022 9:42pm Mr. David - [thumbup] Report Add Reply Craig Mason Jul 22, 2022 10:02pm Carlos must be asleep. Report Add Reply George Croix Jul 22, 2022 10:39pm You're right, John.That's why conservatives riot and loot and burn and assault when something upsets them, and try to cancel or even ruin the life of people who don't toe their line. And their suppression of voters caused voters to to turn out in the highest numbers ever in 2020. Those darn conservatives also want to attack innocent peoples rights when a criminal commits crime, and they restrict the freedom and liberty of lawbreakers by putting them in jail rather than putting them right back on the street.Yep.You pegged 'em.Attaboy….er, attaboys….Not a movie theater in the country can project like that…chuckle 