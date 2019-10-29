On behalf of more than 11,000 companies in all 50 states that rely on business aviation to meet many transportation challenges, we're very concerned about a recent report that included factual inaccuracies and omissions about business aviation’s value ("The D. E. Shaw Group calls for change at Emerson and sends letter to board of directors," The Daily News online, via PR NewsWire, Oct. 15).
Recent research shows about 90 percent of S&P 500 companies utilize business aviation because they find it to be an essential business tool. The same research demonstrates most companies that use these aircraft show quantifiable value in revenue and profit growth, asset efficiency, shareholder value and other measurements. The overriding reason successful companies use business aviation is that it allows them to operate efficiently and effectively in terms of security and risk management, productivity, and many other benefits.
These companies are often in rural areas, making business aviation not just a prudent option, but often the only one. These companies are able to use business aviation to quickly meet customer needs and strategic objectives, and it allows teams to work collaboratively and efficiently, while reaching multiple cities in a single day. It also allows scheduling flexibility and reduces the threat of corporate espionage.
Ed Bolen
President and CEO
National Business Aviation Association
Editor's note: The writer is referring to a press release that appeared in the newspaper's digital edition though an automatic feed from BusinessNewswire, in which shareholders complained, in part, about Emerson Electric Corp.'s fleet of aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.