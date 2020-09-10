In Dolph Tillotson's commentary ("On a small, gray bird's encounter with cancel culture," The Daily News, Sept. 8) he wrote "We are divided by race, by party, by religion, by sex and by wealth. We have a president who clearly is willing to use those divides to advance his own interests, trampling the interests of the country as a whole."
It never occurred to me that one person could destroy the United States of America — until Donald Trump. Over the past four years, he has torn our country apart, setting Americans against each other, pitting race against race, political party against political party and religion against religion. He has tried to destroy America, and if he's reelected, he will finish the job. It is so sad.
We have another choice: Joe Biden, a man of character who puts country before himself. This may be our only opportunity to save our country.
It will take all of us exercising our right to vote. We must vote as if our freedom depends on it. I firmly believe it does. And remember, character matters.
This is from a Korean War veteran.
Bill Love
Galveston
Thank you, Mr. Love, for the thoughtful letter. I agree with everything you said.
Thank you for your service, Bill Love. The division you write of was there long before Trump announced from the escalator. It became more evident before and during the Obama administration.
Remember this remark made by Obama?
"They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations." Obama was referring to working-class voters in old industrial towns. He was wrong about them being anti-immigrant but "guns and religion" are Constitutional principles found in the First and Second Amendment. Even Hillary was taken aback by Obama's remarks: "I was taken aback by the demeaning remarks Senator Obama made about people in small-town America. His remarks are elitist and out of touch."
But it didn't stop there. Obama was unwilling to compromise on legislation with the Republicans. "Elections have consequences. We won, you lost. Get over it."
Many more examples. Many more examples.
It seems as if you are listening to anti-Trump news sources which many call "mainstream media".
As I've said before, Biden isn't great, but he's good. And good is better than bad every time. It's time to dump that chump, Donald Trump.
Bill Love has been deceived. Has to be that, or worse for a man to say Joe Biden possesses character? CHARACTER? This man is a harry knuckled, bald-headed Racist of the highest order! He was mentored by racists! Makes me wonder about the author of this Op-ed, but I won't go that far. I don't know Mr. Love, so I won't disrespect him. Joe Biden is a liar, a cheat, a RACIST, who made Anti African-American laws and bragged about it on the.floor of the American Senate! Joe Biden denigrated African-Americans by insinuating they were incapable of thinking for themselves, called them monolithic, then he demanded their support and votes publicly, like he owned them.
Before that, he called African-American PREDATORS, and a JUNGLE SOCIETY of people not good enough to integrate with CAUCASIANS! I dont know what Mr. Love's criteria is for a man possessing character but JOE BIDEN certainly should never be considered a man of character! If Joe has character then so did GEORGE WALLACE, DAVID DUKE, LESTER MATTOCK, BULL CONNOR, and Robert Byrd! ( All were KKK MEMBERS ). He lied about his son Hunter's involvement with China, Ukraine, and a thousand other things! This man is supposed to save America now, after he and Obama spent eight years getting FILTHY rich ...selling America and Americans down the river? Well sell that to the Russians Mr. LOVE! I just hope YOU don't think that all BLACK PEOPLE are stupid, uneducated, and monolithic, like the man you think so highly of!
That would really be a bridge to far for me! Lastly, I would hope the author is not one who will get on his knees and cry like a baby when Biden loses the election in November. Full disclosure: I am thinking about learning to speak MANDERIN CHINESE... just in case ......because if Joe wins, China, NATO, AOC, and SATAN HINSELF wins, but AMERICA loses,and Democracy loses, and Freedom loses!
