Accusing President-elect Donald Trump of treason, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told the public he was colluding with Russia. But behind closed doors, and under oath, each testified they had no collusion evidence.
Unchallenged by the media, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed “ample evidence in plain sight” of Russian collusion. No evidence was offered.
Former FBI Director James Comey said surveillance operations against candidate Trump weren't tied to the Clinton-funded Steele dossier. We now know Comey lied under oath.
The media screamed that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective against COVID-19; a lie designed to harm President Trump and that likely led to many unnecessary deaths.
The media falsely claimed President Trump had protestors tear-gassed. We now know the DC mayor gave the order.
To harm President Trump, the media demanded that the Wuhan Virology "lab leak" theory was debunked. That was a lie.
During the 2020 campaign, the media and Big Tech attacked, and silenced, anyone who disagreed that evidence of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings was a Russian disinformation campaign.
It's time to revisit our libel and slander laws.
Alan Waters
La Marque
