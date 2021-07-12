It seems that some of our Texas legislators don't value our votes very highly. When the comprehensive voting bill, Senate Bill 1, was being negotiated during the last hours of the regular session, a whole new section was added to make it easier to contest an election.
Not only were new grounds added on which to bring a contest, but the standard of proof was lowered. Instead of having to show actual irregular voting occurred, the new section would've allowed an election to be overturned on allegations that it was likely it occurred.
I don't want my vote to be overturned on a likelihood. Voters take elections seriously. Legislators should respect their voters and ensure that their votes aren't easily dismissed.
Sincerely,
Baldomero Garza
Manvel
