I totally disagree with the park board's decision to not have fireworks on the Fourth of July ("Fourth of July fireworks fizzle out amid pandemic fears," The Daily News, May 12). Here's why.
The park board claims that there will be wall-to-wall people on the seawall. That's true, but it's already happening and has been happening ever since the governor gave the OK to open up the beaches.
There's no social distancing now, so why do you think that things would change from now until the holiday? And I can't help but think that the reason is because of a COVID-19 tax benefit for the city of Galveston.
So, now to the mayor and the city council: Start paying attention to your residents. Most of us want to see fireworks this year. We're not Houston. We're Galveston strong.
William Silkowski
Galveston
(2) comments
This Galveston resident applauds the Park Board's decision to not have fireworks on July 4th.
And this resident does not. But time will tell whether the decision - clearly based on 'an abundance of caution' - was correct. If not, let your representative know that you want the Park Board held accountable. Remember, this is the same group that has taken twelve - count 'em, twelve - years to decide what to do with the abandoned pavilion on Seawolf Park.
