While watching TV election returns after 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, you saw Democrats stealing an election. The media was reporting Trump was leading everywhere. Democrat vote counting centers stopped counting, dismissed poll watchers and started bringing in mail-in ballots.
Those ballots were packed 500 to a box addressed to counting centers. All were Biden only with no down ballot votes. Supervisors backdated or signed any not dated or signed. On Nov. 13, Trump's legal team has 923 “whistleblower” affidavits testifying to felony violations with time, date and names of vote thieves in five states.
Some whistleblowers are outraged Democrats.
Gary Miller
Texas City
(6) comments
Give it up, Gary. The courts have rejected every hair-brained assertion from your loser in the white house. Courts and multiple secretaries of state, and his own hand-picked toady of an attorney general, all agree that there is no evidence. There have been a lot of allegations of incredible astounding acts of voter fraud, but the evidence evaporates in the light of investigation. There simply is no evidence of significant fraud - except for the conman in chief who is raking in 100's of $millions stoking the outrage of good people like you.
What I interpret Baileywriting, "Quick, quick - let the clock run out so that by the time it reaches the courts it's too late.... then we'll have a coronation!"
Look at Georgia. Hundreds of mail in ballots that seemed marked by machine for Biden. And you know what? A mail-in ballot is too big to fit into the envelope provided so you have to FOLD IT IN HALF before enclosing. But.... these ballots have NO fold marks, no creases:
"Another Georgia monitor, a Democrat went on record and said: 'Hundreds of these ballots seemed impeccable, with no folds or creases. The bubble selections were perfectly made … only observed selections in black ink, and all happened to be selections for Biden.' "
And then turn to Ware County, Georgia. They ran a test on the Dominion machines that had the same tabulation settings as on November 3. They put in an EQUAL number of Biden marked ballots and Trump marked ballots. When ran through the Dominion voting system COMMON SENSE tells you it should read 50 - 50. But it didn't. Biden won the test run by 26%.
The evidence is there, Bailey. You're just hoping the clock runs out.
Certification is expected. But that's not the end of the story.
I guess you’ve been too busy gobbling up every mindless conspiracy theory and mis-interpretation of a video snippet that has been thrown against the wall to have noticed that Georgia just completed their second recount. The votes there have now been counted three times…twice by machine and once by hand, all with the same results. Anybody can tweet, blog, or say whatever they want at a news conference; it’s a much different animal to present to a judge in a court of law...... you actually have to have real evidence. Pretty obvious that when you’re 1 for (I think) 48 now in court that isn’t the case. The fact that you don’t like and can’t accept the result doesn’t make the outcome any less valid.
Jeff Patterson
I cant wait to hear you whine your ass off about high taxes and unemployment under that dementia ridden dumbass you voted in and his communist ex whore VP.
I believe this investigation should run just as long as the Russia collusion witch hunt that started in late 2015. The outcome will be similar, of course. So I'd say we have a good three years left to debate the legality of the 2020 election.
There's already proof, David Schuler. Problem is there's no one so far with the cajones to do anything about it since Democrats threaten everyone that brings it up - and their families.
But there's someone out there whose conscience is bothering him BIG TIME.
