In response to the editorial by Michael A. Smith ("Still time to save county's Grand Parkway segment," The Daily News, July 17): The extension of the road is a great idea. It will serve in the best interests of Galveston County residents and stimulate future development in the FM 646 to state Highway 6 corridor.
However, I don't favor it as a toll road. If it can’t be built as a non-toll road, then the plan should be postponed until it can.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is right to oppose more toll roads. They never get paid for, it seems, and the toll rates keep going up. Build the state Highway 99 extension, but make it accessible to all; not just to those who can afford to pay.
Marcus Faubion
Friendswood
