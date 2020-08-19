I feel compelled to set the record straight, since I'm the only KGBC defender left.
The August treasure of the month ("Streater's Place remembered best for annual O'Malley's Cup cockroach racing championship," The Daily News, Aug. 5) erred in listing KGBC as KCBG, and the roach races at Streater's weren't just sponsored, but originated and broadcast live by KGBC.
It was called O'Malleys Cup because it was held there the first year, as that was then the hangout for the University of Texas Medical Branch Rugby Football Club — the old O'Malley's at Eighth and Church streets. Upon its closure, the ruggers and the roach races moved to Streater's Tavern where KGBC continued to broadcast the races from for several years until Streater's was sold.
The rotating trophy — the KGBC O'Malley's Cup — was donated by Treasure Island Trophy, and is probably still in the hands of Polly Clafford, whose winning roach was Aloysious P. McGillicudy. KGBC also broadcasted from the team's annual Easter weekend rugby tournament before it was moved to Mardi Gras weekend and for several years thereafter.
Thank you for letting me setting the record straight. Long live local radio.
Bob Mitchell
Santa Fe
