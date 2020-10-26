This election, I’m voting for Jackie Cole for District 6.
Many candidates profess their concern for environmental issues, yet Cole has long advocated for sustainability and transparency in development. An active participant in our community through many organizations such as the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Cole founded the Galveston Tree Conservancy 10 years ago.
Further, Cole is no newcomer to politics, public service or our island home and faithfully cared for some of Galveston’s beloved family members at her business, the Campeche Cove Animal Hospital.
Cole clearly remains the best choice to represent the divergent interests of Galveston’s West End residents.
Here, she understands that most West Enders live here because of the environment and knows well the challenges that face local businesses, having successfully operated a local business for nearly four decades. Intelligent, informed and passionate about her island home, with a keen eye for wasteful spending, she articulates the concerns of her constituents.
Moreover, I've found her to be refreshingly responsive to issues of concern to me once brought to her attention. Integrity, experience and due diligence remain important — vote to reelect Jackie Cole as District 6 council member.
Bryan French
Galveston
