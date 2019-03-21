I was saddened to read about the passing of Wayne Combs ("Founder of Galveston Boys' Club, Wayne Combs dies at 82," The Daily News, March 19). Wayne was a good friend. He was truly dedicated to the club's youth members and mission.

When we moved The United Way office from the fourth floor — west side — with no air conditioning in the National Hotel building, Wayne let us rent space in the club's building on 45th Street and Avenue P in Galveston.

Wayne was always willing to help in our annual campaign by talking with employee groups.

As I said at the beginning of my letter, Wayne was a good friend.

Frank W. Jackson

Former executive director

United Way of Galveston, 1978 through 2004

