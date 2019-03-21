I was saddened to read about the passing of Wayne Combs ("Founder of Galveston Boys' Club, Wayne Combs dies at 82," The Daily News, March 19). Wayne was a good friend. He was truly dedicated to the club's youth members and mission.
When we moved The United Way office from the fourth floor — west side — with no air conditioning in the National Hotel building, Wayne let us rent space in the club's building on 45th Street and Avenue P in Galveston.
Wayne was always willing to help in our annual campaign by talking with employee groups.
As I said at the beginning of my letter, Wayne was a good friend.
Frank W. Jackson
Former executive director
United Way of Galveston, 1978 through 2004
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.