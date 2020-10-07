Craig Brown is my choice for mayor.
In the six years he has served on city council I've had the opportunity to work with him on a number of issues.
He's knowledgeable, responsive, straightforward and honest. He takes time to discuss issues, pros and cons, before coming to a decision.
His years of service on city council has shown he's a proven leader and accessible to all.
His commitment to the community is invaluable. Galveston will continue to improve under his leadership.
Please vote for Craig Brown as mayor.
Mary Branum
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.