I was horrified to hear about replacing the Island Community Center with affordable housing ("Housing board begins talks to raze GHA Island Community Center," The Daily News, Jan. 28).
There are several places on the island where the housing could be built, i.e., south of the justice center or where the smoke stacks have been abandoned.
Our community center is a great resource. Don't destroy it.
Patricia Holleman
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.