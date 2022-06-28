The U.S. Supreme Court went through the looking glass into a topsy-turvy world.
Immediately after increasing gun rights, the court eliminated the right of women to make decisions about their bodies.
The dissonance is obvious — invalidating legislation considered an assault on gun rights and concurrently invalidating a previous decision protecting the rights of women.
The court majority and many elected officials are apparently comfortable that gun owners and wannabes are capable of rational choices and responsible actions while ruling that women lack those capacities.
Texas officials deemed parents of transgender children and medical professionals incapable of acting in a child’s best interest. At what point did elected officials decide to practice medicine without a license?
With elections upcoming, it is incumbent on voters to think about the society in which we wish to live. Do we want a society in which women are respected as competent and capable individuals, where parents make decisions about what is best for their children, and weapon owners must operate under restrictions similar to those on automobile ownership and use — minimum age limit, license to drive, regular safety inspections and liability insurance?
No claims have been made that these requirements restrict any rights.
