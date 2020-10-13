Fraud by voters at the polls is rare. The Brennan Center for Justice’s seminal report on this issue found that most reported incidents of voter fraud are traceable to other sources, such as clerical errors or bad data-matching practices.
The report reviewed elections that had been studied for voter fraud and found incident rates between 0.00004 percent and 0.0009 percent.
A study published by Columbia University tracked incidence rates for voter fraud for two years and found that the rare fraud that was reported could be traced to “false claims by the loser of a close race, mischief and administrative or voter error.”
A study of all credible claims of voter fraud in 2014 found 31 credible instances of fraud from 2000 to 2014, out of more than 1 billion ballots cast. Two studies done at Arizona State University, one in 2012 and another in 2016, found 10 cases of voter fraud nationwide from 2000-12.
A review of the 2016 election found four documented cases of voter fraud. A 2014 paper concluded that “the likely percent of non-citizen voters in recent U.S. elections is 0.” A 2014 nationwide study found “no evidence of widespread impersonation fraud” in the 2012 election.
Robert Narvaez
Galveston
And you actually believe all that bull? E G Wiley
That's because voter fraud IS rare. Everyone took that for granted until #worstcandidateever thought he was going to lose the 2016 election and started poisoning his followers with the Kool-Aid about massive election fraud. It was a way to avoid being called a "loser". After all, if there was massive fraud, say 3,000,000 illegal votes, you're not a loser, you're a victim.
Now, #worstpresidentever knows he's about to lose. He lives and dies by his ratings, and all the polls say the same thing. So he's getting the band back together to play the old hits. Except not exactly - he can't repeat his "the system is rigged" schtick, because his Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity spend several months and who knows how many golf trips worth of cash with nothing to show for it. So, the new and improved bugaboo is mail-in voting.
It really is just that simple. Simple delicious Kool-Aid for the simple minded.
🙈🙉🙊
