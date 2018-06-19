I live in Santa Fe Independent School District, and I’m devastated by the shooting in my community. The ensuing discussion about keeping children safe is critically important, but Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to expand the school marshal program moves us backward. Arming teachers and staff is dangerous and makes schools less safe.
While there is zero evidence that more guns in schools will protect children, there is much evidence that the presence of a firearm increases risks to children. This is why teachers, law enforcement organizations and school safety experts are united in their opposition to arming teachers.
A consistent concern is that arming teachers makes it exceedingly difficult to tell who’s the “bad guy” among the armed good guys. A much better solution to our deadly problem is to prevent bad guys from accessing guns in the first place.
I suggest these two common-sense gun reforms: red flag laws so family members or law enforcement can petition for temporary gun removal from someone dangerous; and also safe gun storage laws with meaningful consequences. Call your representatives and let them know you favor red flag and safe storage laws, and you oppose endangering our communities by expanding the school marshal program.
Gretchen Browne
Alvin
