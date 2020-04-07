Home school week 2: I put the children in detention for the week and I will be in the teacher’s lounge.
This toilet paper hoarding has wiped me out.
You want to help us cope at home alone — legalize pot.
OK, we’ve tried to power the economy on booze and toilet paper, got any other ideas?
I had no idea how dirty my hands were.
This isolation appears to be harder on women than men as I've noticed several of them have developed gray hair.
I'm not proud to say that there are several people I haven't missed seeing.
So glad liquor stores are essential businesses.
There's no longer any such thing as an innocent cough or a slight tickle in your throat.
I no longer have cruise-envy ... got a little movie theater popcorn envy going though.
Having a huge April 15 Tax Day Party this year at my house because you know, they gotta wait three more months to blow my money on not pandemic preparation.
Napping is my new sport — and I'm winning.
Remember, we're all in this together, but at least 6 feet apart.
Rick Christ
Galveston
