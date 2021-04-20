When I hear politicians say they're legislating against fraud at the polls, I believe they're trying to say, "We don't want the wrong kind of people voting."
I believe we know exactly what kind of people they're talking about.
Robert Bowen
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.