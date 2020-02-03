Lisa Ann Murkowski said this in a statement Monday: "I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It’s sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed."
However, I say to Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz the Grand Old Party obituary isn’t written in stone yet. The senators could change that GOP obituary about themselves Wednesday.
All you have to do as senators is stand up and hear the truth and follow the facts — wherever they may lead.
If they choose to uphold and defend the Constitution as they swore to do in their oath of office, they can rewrite Murkowski’s “U.S. Senate Republican Obituary.”
Is giving unilateral unchecked power to Trump, who is obviously a dangerous delusional pathological lying madman, in the best interest of this nation or our national security? The Constitution is the supreme law of the land — or at least it used to be.
Republican senators must make a choice between upholding and defending the constitution or Donald J. Trump.
I urge them to show courage.
April Mitchell
La Marque
