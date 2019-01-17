Tens of thousands of U.S. government workers have been effectively “enslaved” as a result of President Trump’s inability to back away from his border wall “promise.”
Demands by the federal government to compel these workers to work without pay is “slavery” in the truest sense.
This action on the part of President Trump is unjust and meritless. It directly subjects many of the affected workers to financial and mental pain and suffering, and indirectly hurts the economy of towns with a high concentration of federal workers. It's a disgrace and an embarrassment for the United States to be a party to this sort of activity.
We have existed for nearly 250 years as a nation without a border wall. I suggest we will continue without the wall, but we can’t continue much longer with a corrupt and impeded administration.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.