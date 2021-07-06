It's amazing to me the Galveston County Commissioner's Court approved a disaster declaration on something that hasn't happened in this county ("Commissioners uphold judge's immigration disaster order," The Daily News, July 3).
The millions of dollars they want to use could be better spent in Galveston County on dealing with those suffering with mental health issues, homelessness, feeding the hungry, helping with rental/utility assistance for the elderly, diversity training, assisting forgotten veterans and so many other disasters happening even as you read this letter.
Thank you Commissioner Stephen Holmes for voting no with a clear head and pure heart.
God bless America and those who want a better life.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
(1) comment
Sooooo.... Jeff Taylor doesn't care about illegals in this country including Galveston County.
Jeff Taylor does not care about the illegal drug s now entering this country in unprecedented numbers.
So Jeff Taylor does not carte about the people trafficking, the child trafficking, the sex trafficking.
Jeff must be a Liberal Democrat.
I hope you're not the Jeff Taylor age 66 in Galveston. That Jeff Taylor has a reputation score below the national average according to Mylife.com.[unsure]
