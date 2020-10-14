We're supporting William Schuster to represent us in District 2 on the Galveston City Council and we want to encourage you to do so also.
As a sixth-generation islander, public school teacher and coach, he not only understands our historical challenges, he understands the challenges of our future. His unique ability to feel the heartbeat of our island and his passion to work to improve the paths we will need to navigate our future is something you rarely find in a candidate for city council.
We agree with labor, leaders of the short-term rental industry, neighborhood groups and many of our small business owners that William Schuster is the best candidate for all of District 2 on our Galveston City Council.
Please join us and cast your vote for someone who can be both fair and balanced, and put residents of Galveston first.
Dennis and Deborah Jones
Galveston
