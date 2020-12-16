Congratulations to those who won election to office in Galveston. Although I supported them, I encourage those who were incumbents to take note that their races went to a second round because many people in this city are disappointed.
From my perspective, I appreciate the focus on infrastructure improvement and capital investment, but the management and execution of projects has been less than optimal.
Additionally, communication from the city to residents has been abysmal. Residents and business owners shouldn't have had to solicit information from either the city manager or District 4 or 5 council members to discern when the interminable 45th Street project would end.
Before the pandemic, the city manager published monthly reports that were full of duplicative and useless information that seemed more like box-ticking exercises than attempts to convey effective data.
It's the job of the mayor and city council to provide oversight of the city administration. I hope the mayor and council demonstrate their understanding of this by demanding accountability from the city administration that will provide us with more confidence before the next election in 2022.
Paul Schnitger
Galveston
