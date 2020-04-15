I was absolutely horrified to read that a doctor in Texas City was administering hydroxychloroquine to patients in a nursing home without their knowledge or without either their or their family's consent ("Texas City patients receive anti-malaria drug," The Daily News, April 7). Sounds like something that Josef Mengele would do.
And to do it to dementia patients in a nursing home is unforgivable. Dr. Robin Armstrong has apparently forgotten his Hippocratic oath, which begins with "First do no harm."
Darlene Laakso
Calgary, Alberta Canada
But he knows Dannie (Goeb) Patrick personally! Texas City just provided the lab rats.
Stuart, referring to residents in a nursing home as "rats" is contemptible.HOW DARE YOU!
