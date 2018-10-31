What a lovely story Angela Wilson wrote about a blessed event ("Message in a bottle binds two families together," The Daily News, Oct. 29). I can relate to both families... I've lost a son in an accident — and am also a breast cancer survivor.
Stories like this need to be where your story was printed... on the front page of our newspapers. They bring hope and show that miracles do occur. They show the goodness of a family reaching out to another family they've never met. And, now, they're forever bound together by an act of love and kindness.
Thank you for writing this wonderful article. I know it made your heart happy to tell this story. Bless you.
Sandra Gardner
League City
