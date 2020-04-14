This closing of the beaches is an overreaction to a relatively few individuals who partied on the Florida beaches.
While it may have been an easy thing to say, it causes a lot of problems for the police and beach patrols. The issue isn't the beaches, but rather the behavior. There isn't a problem for a few (less than 10) people to gather anywhere.
Just look at the large stores where families show up to buy groceries or other items. Those that wish to walk or run or fish on the beaches are far safer than going inside any of the large stores. Why not just stop the large groups from congregating on the beaches and leave them open to the individuals and families that benefit from them?
This isn't about discrimination; it's about practicing social distancing while enjoying the outdoors. One can't expect to have any kind of a summer season unless the economy is allowed to start up again, and opening the beaches for proper uses is a giant step in the right direction.
Richard Vassallo
Dallas
