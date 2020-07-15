The subject of school-age children attending school in the fall is a hot subject with COVID-19 domination. I live in the Clear Creek Independent School District area, and though I don't have any more children in the school system, I'm still concerned about the welfare of keeping children safe yet productive in their studies, while also giving parents peace of mind for their children.
Would it be possible to think outside the box on day care? Maybe day cares could provide some school-age children a place to perform the same as if they were at home doing their studies online. This way, a parent could go to work, and their child would be in school online while having adult supervision and care.
Maybe a solution for working parents could be a day care for their children in kindergarten through fifth-grade. It's possible.
Ronda Haynes
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.