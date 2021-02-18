Wednesday’s headline touting a "Soviet-style" bureau as the cause of the power failures caught my attention ("'Soviet-style' system led to Texas grid fiasco, expert says," The Daily News, Feb. 17).
I respect the numerous quotes of Ed Hirs, an economics professor with an MBA, regarding the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ business decisions. However, for him to delve into political science and call ERCOT a Soviet-style bureau is less reliable.
There was no private property in the Soviet regime. ERCOT is a quasi-governmental regulator of a consortium of private interests. Private interests equals profit motives that ERCOT supported. Governmental support of corporate profits is the hallmark of fascism, not communism.
Hirs directly stated that ERCOT supported the profits of those companies. More telling is that by allowing providers to cut corners, system failures occurred. Oilman Mayes Middleton quickly blamed wind energy as the culprit. However, windmills work fine in the Arctic, so explain that.
Why focus the headline on "Soviet-style bureau?" I never met anyone who supported Soviet communism, yet the Republican rhetoric is always claiming that progressives, i.e., alternative energy supporters, want to somehow thrust us into a Soviet gulag.
This newspaper shouldn’t support that disinformation; and shouldn’t play that partisan game. Why not craft the headline from your source’s area of expertise? Then you're more reliable.
John Allen
Galveston
(2) comments
Mr. Allen is correct. The only thing “Soviet Style” about the power disaster was the political rhetoric.
The ERCOT grid has been limping alone for years, just as the old Soviet Union did until each broke down. Ed Hirs statement did not say that the old Soviet Union owned private property and was not calling ERCOT a Soviet-style bureau. If you remember, just before it's the old Soviet Union collapsed they were doing things like reusing syringes and other medical equipment that should be used once.
ERCOT has been doing the same by just patching the problem's and not fixing them. I went thru the same thing in one of the companies that I worked for, with a outcome that was not good.
This is the statement that Ed Hirs made.
"Ed Hirs, an energy fellow in the Department of Economics at the University of Houston, blamed the failures on the state’s deregulated power system, which doesn’t provide power generators with the returns needed to invest in maintaining and improving power plants."
“The ERCOT grid has collapsed in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union,” said Hirs. in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union,” said Hirs. “It limped along on underinvestment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances.
“For more than a decade, generators have not been able to charge what it costs them to produce electricity,” said Hirs. “If you don’t make a return on your money, how can you keep it up? It’s like not taking care of your car. If you don’t change the oil and tires, you can’t expect your car to be ready to evacuate, let alone get you to work.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.