Like millions, I watched horror overtake El Paso and Dayton. I felt sick, sad and overwhelmed — again. Like millions, I prayed for everyone touched by this evil.
Then I felt angry and frustrated. Watching our Congress in action is like watching fifth-graders squabble. “You did it!” “No, it’s your fault!” are the only things Republicans and Democrats say; like children they say the same thing over and over.
Next, I asked questions:
Why do we arm people not in the military with military weapons?
Why do we arm our mentally ill?
Why does the National Rifle Association intimidate our elected officials?
I hope people with power and money can form a group like NARA — No Assault Rifles Association. Its goal: to make assault weapons and their ammunition illegal to be sold to or owned by private citizens. To change the foolish laws we die with now, we need a voice in Washington. We need our own lobbyists to influence the childish adults we’ve elected to Congress. Congress must stop bickering and start ending assault-rifle massacres.
We the People, the people who would like to take our children to church, schools, festivals, etc., and have a chance to come home safely are just fed up.
Elizabeth Curley
Galveston
