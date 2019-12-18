Anyone who puts another Democrat or Republican in office again is negligent. They're surely not looking to make anything better for ourselves, one another, or our country. Both party's own our politicians; they've been bought by the same negligent businesses, attempting to brainwash us, the American people, and both are killing us; even when they aren't partisan.
George Washington warned us not to do this, and here we are. What are you going to do? Truly drain the swamp or keep up the insanity? Only "we" can fix this.
No more Democrats or Republicans in any office anywhere in 2020.
Christine Haas
Galveston
