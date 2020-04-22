I don't want anyone to think I believe President Donald Trump is happy about people getting sick and dying because of the coronavirus; I'm sure he isn't.
However, I do believe he loves being able to go on television every day to talk to the public.
I just wish he was better at it.
Robert Bowen
League City
