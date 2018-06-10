Who's the Einstein that decided to redo the feeder roads along Interstate 45 from Teichman Road to 61st Street at the beginning of tourist season?
And the comics mess, "Born Loser" over "Zits" and "Baby Blues," really?
Tom Rice
Galveston
