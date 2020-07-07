On July 4, I had a medical emergency requiring a call to 911.
The Santa Fe Fire and Rescue arrived within minutes, and due to their medical help I was able to avoid a trip to the hospital emergency room during this pandemic.
These were two awesome young men. Thank you for your time, dedication and service to our city.
It's great to know that we have this kind of medical help in our community.
Barbara Copeland
Santa Fe
