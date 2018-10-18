On Oct. 13, my wife and I attended the Aida Cuevas concert at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
Cuevas and her mariachi group provided a resounding performance to what appeared to be a packed house.
My thanks to Maureen Patton and The Grand for providing this outstanding culture program — and to the Hispanic community for supporting it.
Joe and Ophie Garcia
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.