We really need term limits for U.S. Congress and Senate. Twelve years/three terms maximum.
Put on ballot and let public vote on it.
Bruce Davis
League City
That would require a Constitutional Amendment.
"Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduces congressional term limits amendment " January 26, 2021
"A group of GOP lawmakers led by Sen. Ted Cruz has reintroduced legislation imposing term limits on members of Congress.
The legislation calls for a constitutional amendment that, if ratified, would bar senators from serving more than two six-year terms and members of the House from serving more than three two-year terms.
Cruz (R-Texas) was joined in his effort by Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young of Indiana, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
This is the Texas senator’s third time introducing the amendment in the upper chamber of Congress, after previous tried in 2017 and 2019."
https://nypost.com/2021/01/26/ted-cruz-reintroduces-amendment-imposing-term-limits-on-congress/
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
