The bipartisan bill House Resolution 763 — Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 24. This bill aims to reduce carbon pollution by 40 percent within 10 years with a 91 percent reduction by 2050.
Polluters would be charged $15 a metric ton of carbon emitted, and the price would increase by $10 every year. Instead of using the tax to fund government programs, the money from polluters would return the revenue to everyone regardless of income level in the form of a dividend that would offset the potential for higher energy costs.
The Citizens Climate Lobby supports this bill and needs your advocacy for its passage. Volunteers will provide advocacy training at 12:15 p.m. April 7 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County at 502 Church St. in Galveston to prepare any interested person to write effective letters and to conduct in-person lobbying of our U.S. Representatives.
If you wish to learn how best to advocate for this bill as a team of Galvestonians and energize a Citizens Climate Lobby chapter in Galveston, please respond to me at sullivansandra17@gmail.com. For more information on the group, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org. For information on the bill, visit www.energyinnovationact.org.
Sandra Sullivan
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.