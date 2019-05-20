Texans have been told that bills were being passed to either end Daylight Saving Time or to put the choice of year-round Standard Time or year-round Daylight Saving Time to a public vote.
House Bill 3784 and House Joint Resolution 117 to allow public vote on the Daylight Saving Time issue did pass the Texas House. HB3784 received 118 votes in favor of letting the public vote and only 11 votes opposed. HJR117 received 133 votes favoring a referendum, with only nine votes against.
Both bills were received by the Senate three weeks ago. And there they sat! Apparently, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to kill these highly favored bills by letting them sit on his desk.
The bills could, and should, have been assigned to a committee, probably the Senate State Affairs Committee. Several senators are co-signers of bills on Daylight Saving Time.
Since the bills have not been assigned to a committee in the Senate, the Daylight Saving Time issue will be delayed to 2021.
This isn’t one of the top-10 issues facing Texas, but stopping the clock changes is important to many.
Martha Habluetzel
Ingleside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.