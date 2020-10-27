We've known Craig Brown for over 20 years; originally on the West End of the island.

After retiring, Brown moved into the city where he contributed to the revitalization of Galveston as a businessman, volunteer, city councilman and now as mayor pro tem.

His record speaks for itself and he deserves your support.

David and Jan Higbee

Galveston

