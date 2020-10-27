We've known Craig Brown for over 20 years; originally on the West End of the island.
After retiring, Brown moved into the city where he contributed to the revitalization of Galveston as a businessman, volunteer, city councilman and now as mayor pro tem.
His record speaks for itself and he deserves your support.
David and Jan Higbee
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.