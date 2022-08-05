While I have differed with Michael A. Smith over important public health approaches, I agree with him 100 percent on the need for transparency, accuracy and the public’s right to know facts about monkeypox (“On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts, The Daily News, Aug. 8).

Government has become uncomfortably comfortable with the idea the public may take or leave whatever they are dishing out. That isn’t America 101. It isn’t even a good idea if you expect public support for your plans.

