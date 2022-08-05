While I have differed with Michael A. Smith over important public health approaches, I agree with him 100 percent on the need for transparency, accuracy and the public’s right to know facts about monkeypox (“On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts, The Daily News, Aug. 8).
Government has become uncomfortably comfortable with the idea the public may take or leave whatever they are dishing out. That isn’t America 101. It isn’t even a good idea if you expect public support for your plans.
Last month, I predicted the government’s next plague right on cue, a sort of Galveston Poxsutawney Phil. We the public have a right to know everything about this issue that is known, and let the chips fall where they may.
Of those infected with monkeypox, 98 percent are gay or bisexual; 41 percent have concurrent HIV infection; 95 percent of transmission is by sexual activity, according to the New England Journal of Medicine’s Monkeypox Virus Infection summary (Thornhill et. al., April-June 2022).
Whether heterosexual, homosexual, undecided or indifferent, those in a monogamous relationship who aren’t saving up for a ticket to a fleshpot Orgypalooza most likely have no need to risk whatever they are putting in this next round of immunization Russian roulette.
