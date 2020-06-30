Where is the county judge? There has been no action in regard to COVID-19 county-wide.
Instead of forcing individual cities within the county to take their own actions, county-wide restrictions would be much more effective.
Our county judge is missing in action.
Will he be MIA after the next hurricane too?
Don Oettinger
Dickinson
I know right , haven’t heard a peep out of Our county judge. I am dumbfounded.
