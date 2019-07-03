I viewed the Democratic Debate for two nights. I need help trying to understand a couple of issues that some of you may be able to help me with.
When the moderator asked the panel if we should have open borders, the majority of the debaters by a show of hands indicated “yes.” When asked if illegal immigrants should have free medical care, debaters, by a show of hands, was 100 percent in favor.
The majority of the debaters also want free college education for everyone. When asked where the money to pay for these programs would come from, the majority said from the 1 percent of the wealthy.
Folks, if the government took every dime from the 1 percenters it wouldn’t be a drop in the bucket of the funds necessary to support open borders for illegal immigrants, their welfare, their free medical care, and I haven’t even got to the free college education for all.
These people need to get their collective heads out of the sky and get both feet on the ground.
History has shown before, and will show again, any “free” stuff will always be paid for by the middle-class. Socialism only woks for the politburo, of which they would be, not for the peasants which we would be.
Ken Johnson
Algoa
