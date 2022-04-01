Thanks so much, Betty Massey, for the informative, inspiring commentary on Mary Moody Northen ("Mary Moody Northen's life exemplified womanhood," The Daily News, March 31).

What a remarkable and generous woman she was, and so important to Galveston County. I enjoyed and appreciated the interesting account and the history and celebrate the Moody family.

Good luck with your work of continuing her and the family’s legacy here in our midst as they live on.

Maris P. Helfrich

Galveston

