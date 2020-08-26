Since January 2017, it seems that the American people are being punished. Why are we being punished?
Every facet of our lives is being changed by threatening to take away our health care, Social Security, destroying the United States Postal Service and showing incompetence in the handling of the COVID pandemic, costing thousands of lives, just to name a few.
All we want are the means to have a good life, enjoy our family and friends, have a decent job, have decent health insurance and enjoy our great country.
In January of 2017, two plus centuries of promises were placed in the hands of Donald J. Trump when he became president of the United States. Though I didn't vote for him, I hoped that he would grow into the office and become a true leader as so many others have.
He hasn't grown into the office and he has directed the dismantling and destruction of so much of our country.
What have we Americans done to deserve this?
Michael Lee
League City
(4) comments
We elected a reality TV star as president.
Everybody had to do something, Bailey. But he did a lot more than that. Just like
Jimmy Carter was more than a peanut farmer,
Ronald Reagan was more than a movie star,
George HW Bush was more than an oil man,
Bill Clinton was more than a womanizing ex-Arkansas governor,
George W Bush was more than the owner of the Texas Rangers,
Barack Obama was more than a community organizer.
"take away our health care" Actually Trump wants to replace it with something that is actually affordable and works for the individual, not big Pharma, not the insurance companies
"Social Security" - Take away Social Security? No. Every year Trump's proposed budget has increased appropriations for spending on Social Security. He hopes to keep it going for those who invested in it but also allow alternative plans like I have (TRS) or like the Galveston Plan. But the choice would be yours.
"destroying the United States Postal Service" That's not true. It hasn't worked in decades due to bureaucracy. It's been losing money and efficiency. He appointed a new director to bring it up to the 21st Century and optimum standards.
"and showing incompetence in the handling of the COVID pandemic, costing thousands of lives, just to name a few." Not true. Anyone making that claim is woefully ill-informed of the way the Federal government is supposed to work. Trump spoke with each governor and asked what was needed. He supplied their needs. But it was up to each governor to implement their COVID response. Some did well, others not so.
When Biden was vice president, Obama placed him in charge of the H1N1 response which led to 60.8 million infections. Biden's own chief of staff said they were fortuitous the H1N1 was not as deadly as the Chinese Wuhon COVID-19 Coronavirus with 5.75 million infections but more deaths. But the fewer deaths were not due to anything they did, Biden Chief of staff Ron Klain explain. It was a less deadly virus.
You deserve the best. The choice was clear in 2016 and 2020. Now is the time to re-elect Trump. He's done a fine job. You're just regurgitating unsubstantiated Liberal talking points.
How can you drink so much Kool-Aid with your head buried in the sand? E G Wiley
