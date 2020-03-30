There’s nothing like a crisis, whether a pandemic or a hurricane, to help us truly appreciate our local, independent newspaper.
The Galveston County Daily News staff is doing an incredible job of providing breaking news and updates on community needs during this fast-changing coronavirus crisis.
Their comprehensive, community-focused coverage fills a need that could never be met by Houston-based media.
Sadly, local newspapers are an endangered species, and our newspaper — the oldest in Texas — is no exception. They need our support to continue to provide the coverage on which we rely.
If you’re reading this letter, then you probably already support The Daily News with a subscription. I’m asking you to consider encouraging your friends and co-workers to subscribe as well.
Subscriptions and advertising will help ensure we continue to have this valued and essential service, especially in times of crisis.
Kathy Thomas
Galveston
