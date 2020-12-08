I'm voting for Craig Brown for mayor because I believe he will continue to do a good job governing the city. He will look out for the residents' interests.
I've watched Brown invest in the inner city, revitalizing major parts of the central business district and neighborhoods. On Valentine's Day 1999, Brown and his wife, Angela, bought the 1858 Pix Building on the corner of 22nd and Postoffice streets. They opened Mod Coffee Shop, and it became the social and business hub for revitalizing Postoffice Street.
Craig Brown builds buildings, businesses and connects people with housing and local jobs. His years of volunteer hours on the planning commission and city council have given him first-hand working knowledge of Galveston Island from beach to port, University of Texas Medical Branch to the neighborhoods, tip to tip and beach to bay.
No one is better suited to lead the island through the next years of a post-pandemic economy and troubled (rising) waters than Craig Brown.
Chula Ross Sanchez
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.